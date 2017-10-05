From the section

Image copyright Handout Image caption Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton were described as "inseparable"

A 90-year-old driver who ploughed into a "blissfully happy" couple in a hospital car park has admitted causing their death.

Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton, from Chorlton, Manchester, were hit outside the city's Withington Hospital on 7 March.

Philip Bull, of Button Lane, Manchester, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 26 October.

Ms Haslam, 44, and 49-year-old Ms Clifton had a child and were "soulmates", their families previously said.