Image copyright Leah Marks Image caption The victim was killed after a "large fight" spilled out into the road

A man has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in a mass brawl in Manchester city centre.

The 24-year-old victim, from Birmingham, died after a "large fight" spilled out from Suburbia nightclub into John Dalton Street on Saturday.

Dorian Graham, 29, of Hamilton Grove, Old Trafford has also been charged with the attempted murder of another man, Greater Manchester Police said.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Several people were taken to hospital with injuries following the brawl, including a man who had also been stabbed and two women, aged 19 and 21, who were left unconscious after being punched.

Five other men held over the fight were released pending further inquiries.