Image copyright GMP Image caption Violeta Taraskevic had earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving

A woman whose "careless actions" caused a fatal head-on car crash in which a man died has been jailed.

Ian Wilcox, 42, was killed when his Chevrolet Matiz was hit by a BMW on Tonge Moor Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester, early on 7 August.

Violeta Taraskevic, 34 and of Brierwood, Bolton, had earlier admitted causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink.

She was jailed for four years and eight months at Bolton Crown Court.

Taraskevic had been unable to negotiate the turn on Tonge Moor Road due to the level of her intoxication and ended up on the opposite carriageway where she collided head-on with Mr Wilcox's car, police said.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ian Wilcox's wife Cathryn said his death "leaves a void that can never be filled"

PC Paul Shore said: "That morning, Taraskevic was prepared to get behind the wheel while over the legal limit, not only putting her life in danger, but also the lives of other road users.

"Her careless actions have tragically changed Ian's family's lives forever and although no result is going to bring him back, she is behind bars living with her inexcusable decision."

Taraskevic was also disqualified from driving for six years and five months.