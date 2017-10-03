From the section

Image copyright Leah Marks Image caption The victim was killed after a 'large fight' spilled out into the street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 24-year-old to death during a mass brawl in Manchester city centre.

The victim, from Birmingham, died after a "large fight" spilled out from Suburbia nightclub into John Dalton Street early on Saturday.

The 29-year-old suspect was also detained on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder, Greater Manchester Police said.

Five other men held over the brawl were released pending further inquiries.