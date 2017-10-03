From the section

Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption Det Leanne McKie had worked at Greater Manchester Police since 2001

The husband of a police detective who was found dead in a lake has been remanded in custody accused of murder.

Mother-of-three Leanne McKie, 39, was discovered in the water at Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

Det Con McKie joined Greater Manchester Police in 2001 and worked in the force's serious sexual offences unit.

Darren McKie, 43, from Burford Close, Wilmslow, who is also a police officer, appeared before South and East Cheshire Magistrates' Court in Crewe.

He is due before Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.