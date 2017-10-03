Image copyright Neil theasby/geograph Image caption Cheshire East Councillors

Major regeneration plans for Macclesfield town centre will continue despite planning permission being granted for a retail park nearby.

A government planning inspector approved Cedar Invest's plan for retail units and a car park at Barracks Mill.

Concerns had been expressed about the impact this development would have on shopping streets just 300m away.

While giving the Barracks Mill scheme the go-ahead, the planning inspector decided to impose some restrictions.

The inspector's ruling reverses Cheshire East Council's decision in September 2016 to reject Cedar Invest's application.

Cedar Invest welcomed the inspector's ruling, saying it was "a victory for common sense".

Harry Spawton, adviser to Cedar Invest, said their scheme will "regenerate the land and provide a vibrant addition to Macclesfield's retail offer".

The council said it "regrets" the inspector's decision because of concerns over the impact it may have on plans for a cinema and restaurants on nearby Churchill Way.

It did concede, however, that the planning restrictions on the Barracks Mill plans will help reduce the impact on the rest of the town centre.