Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption Det Leanne McKie had worked at Greater Manchester Police since 2001

The husband of a serving police detective who was found dead in a lake has been charged with her murder.

Mother-of-three Leanne McKie, 39, was discovered in the water at Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday.

Det McKie joined Greater Manchester Police in 2001 and worked in the force's serious sexual offences unit.

Darren McKie, 43, from Burford Close, Wilmslow, who is also a police officer, is due before South and East Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.