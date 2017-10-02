From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Two cars crashed in Greenside Road, Droylsden on Sunday

A 26-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a motorist died in a crash.

Christopher Ramsdale suffered serious injuries in a crash with another car in Greenside Road, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who was driving a Vauxhall Zafira, died in hospital.

Michael Taylor, of Heather Avenue, Droylsden, was remanded by magistrates to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 30 October.