Image caption The river is about 30ft (9m) under the bridge

A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a toddler was dropped from a bridge into a river has been released by police.

The three-year-old girl survived the 30ft (9m) fall from Astley Bridge, Bolton, on Friday and was rescued from the water by officers.

Police also pulled the man to safety after he plunged in after her.

The 39-year-old has been released under investigation, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Crompton Way in Bolton

Police arrived in Crompton Way at about 20:30 BST after reports of a man on a bridge making threats about a child.

An officer managed to reach the toddler in the water and she was taken to hospital where she was found to have a broken wrist.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Supt Paul Savill, of GMP's Bolton borough, said: "Thankfully the little girl will recover from her physical injuries, but the trauma she was put through is heart-breaking.

"My thoughts are with her and her family."

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.