Appeal over Poynton lake death detective Leanne McKie
Detectives investigating the death of a police officer whose body was found in a lake are appealing for anyone who saw her car to come forward.
Mother-of-three Leanne McKie was discovered in the water at Poynton Park, Wilmslow, on Friday.
Anyone who saw the 39-year-old's red Mini between Thursday afternoon and the early hours of Friday is urged to contact Cheshire Police.
A man, 43, from Wilmslow, remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
Det McKie's car had the registration number DA12 DFO.
The force has also appealed for dashcam footage from drivers on the A523 in Poynton and the A5149 Chester Road toward Wilmslow, between 23:30 BST on Thursday and 03:30 on Friday.
Det McKie joined Greater Manchester Police in 2001 and worked in the force's serious sexual offences unit.
Its Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said she had "worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims".