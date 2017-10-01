Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption Det Leanne McKie had worked at Greater Manchester Police since 2001

Detectives investigating the death of a police officer whose body was found in a lake are appealing for anyone who saw her car to come forward.

Mother-of-three Leanne McKie was discovered in the water at Poynton Park, Wilmslow, on Friday.

Anyone who saw the 39-year-old's red Mini between Thursday afternoon and the early hours of Friday is urged to contact Cheshire Police.

A man, 43, from Wilmslow, remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Image caption The mother-of-three's body was found in Poynton Park on Friday

Det McKie's car had the registration number DA12 DFO.

The force has also appealed for dashcam footage from drivers on the A523 in Poynton and the A5149 Chester Road toward Wilmslow, between 23:30 BST on Thursday and 03:30 on Friday.

Det McKie joined Greater Manchester Police in 2001 and worked in the force's serious sexual offences unit.

Its Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said she had "worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims".