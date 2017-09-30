Image copyright Google Image caption Many were injured after a fight spilled onto the street outside the Suburbia nightclub

A man has died after he was stabbed in a mass brawl in Manchester city centre.

A "large fight" spilled out from the Suburbia nightclub into John Dalton Street at about 02:50 BST, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 21-year-old man, who was treated for wounds to his neck, died at the scene.

Two women, aged 19 and 21, were left unconscious after being punched while two police officers were treated for minor injuries. Four men have been arrested and are in custody.

They include:

A 21-year-old man held on suspicion of assault

A 24-year-old man held on suspicion of assaulting a police officer

A 19-year-old arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a knife

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder

Ch Supt Emily Higham, from GMP, said: "What we were faced with during the early hours of this morning was a large group of men and women fighting in the street."

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police and added "there is a potentially a nightclub full of witnesses who we want to hear from".