Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked on Reed Hill on Thursday

A man who was attacked outside a takeaway in Rochdale has died, prompting a murder investigation.

The 59-year-old man, who has not been named, was outside Dixy Chicken takeaway on Reed Hill at about 21:15 BST on Thursday when he was punched in the face, police said.

He fell backwards and hit his head on the floor, suffering a serious head injury, and later died in hospital.

A man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation.

Detectives believe the victim was assaulted by one of five men who approached him outside the takeaway.

Greater Manchester Police have asked for any witnesses to contact the force.