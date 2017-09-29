Image copyright Stephen Richards Image caption Manchester Crown Court heard by the age of five, Becky Reid was said to be "out of control"

A woman accused of abusing her partner for months before killing her has a personality disorder, a jury has heard.

Becky Reid, 32, and her 57-year-old mother Gillian Reid - both of Wigan - deny murdering Lyndsey Vaux, 30, and assaulting an ex-partner of Becky Reid.

Manchester Crown Court heard the younger Ms Reid was said to be "out of control" by the age of five, with her mother and father "unable to cope".

An expert witness said the disorder may offer a "partial defence".

No psychosis or severe mental illness was present, but in the opinion of consultant forensic psychologist Cleo Van Velsen, Becky Reid has a borderline personality disorder.

Simon Csoka QC, defending Becky Reid, asked whether such a disorder would "substantially impair her ability to exercise self control".

Dr Van Velsen replied: "I do feel quite strongly that the ultimate issue for the jury in my opinion, there's a significant link between her mental disorder and what might be found to have happened."

'Collapsed'

Earlier in the trial, the court heard claims that Miss Vaux was battered so badly by Becky Reid that her head was so swollen she "looked like the Elephant Man".

On Friday, the court heard that in the months before Miss Vaux died on 22 May 2016, she appeared downtrodden and malnourished, allegedly after suffering at the hands of the mother and daughter.

Often Miss Vaux would be sent out begging by Becky Reid to feed her own alcohol and cannabis habits, it was alleged.

And, if she did not bring back enough money, she would be beaten, the jury heard.

Becky Reid denies any violence was used against Miss Vaux.

On the day Miss Vaux died, Gillian Reid called an ambulance to the house the three women shared, with Becky Reid telling medics her partner had "just collapsed".

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from the combined effects of 90 injuries, and had lost 8st (50 kg).

Neighbours later said Miss Vaux had regularly been seen being attacked. On one occasion, Gillian Reid climbed off her mobility scooter to kick Miss Vaux in the ribs, the court heard.

As well as denying murder, Becky and Gillian Reid also deny causing grievous bodily harm to Becky Reid's former partner Samantha Newns.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.