HMP Manchester is a high security prison, which houses around 1,200 inmates

HMP Manchester is "squalid, vermin-infested" and "reminiscent of Dickensian England" a report has said.

The damning report on the former Strangeways says staff shortages are causing more assaults on officers, and the prison needs urgent modernisation.

The nature of the Victorian buildings leave prisoners dining "within close proximity to an open toilet," the Independent Monitoring Board said.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.

Members of the board said problems with the prison's Victorian buildings, identified in its 2015 report, were becoming "more profound and more difficult to rectify" as "the years pass".

"The desire to provide decent, humane, safe accommodation in which prisoners may find a degree of self-respect is extremely difficult to achieve when faced with the squalid, vermin-infested, damp environment more reminiscent of Dickensian England that parts of HMP Manchester are becoming," the board said in its latest report.

"Prisoners and staff should not be expected to live and work within such environmentally unhealthy residential premises."

It said "totally unnecessary delays" by contractors led to a backlog of repairs including broken showers, broken windows and "useless" electrical equipment.

These delays put "pressure on staff to manage prisoners" it said.

