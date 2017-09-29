Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon Image caption The woman's body was found in a lake in Poynton Park about 03:45 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a lake in Cheshire.

Her body was discovered in the water at Poynton Park at about 03:45 BST, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Officers are treating the death as "suspicious" and said it appeared to be "an isolated incident".

Formal identification of the woman has yet to take place. A 43-year-old man from Wilmslow is being questioned by detectives.

Police cordons are in place in Poynton and Wilmslow.