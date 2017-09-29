Poynton lake death: Murder arrest after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a lake in Cheshire.
Her body was discovered in the water at Poynton Park at about 03:45 BST, Cheshire Constabulary said.
Officers are treating the death as "suspicious" and said it appeared to be "an isolated incident".
Formal identification of the woman has yet to take place. A 43-year-old man from Wilmslow is being questioned by detectives.
Police cordons are in place in Poynton and Wilmslow.