Manchester

Poynton lake death: Murder arrest after woman's body found

Poynton Park lake Image copyright Geograph/David Dixon
Image caption The woman's body was found in a lake in Poynton Park about 03:45 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a lake in Cheshire.

Her body was discovered in the water at Poynton Park at about 03:45 BST, Cheshire Constabulary said.

Officers are treating the death as "suspicious" and said it appeared to be "an isolated incident".

Formal identification of the woman has yet to take place. A 43-year-old man from Wilmslow is being questioned by detectives.

Police cordons are in place in Poynton and Wilmslow.

