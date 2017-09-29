Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Linda Parker was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, her four children said

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 51-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Greater Manchester.

Linda Parker was discovered by paramedics and police at a house on Atholl Drive, Heywood at about 12:30 BST on Monday.

Glen Gibbons, 51, of Atholl Drive, appeared at Manchester Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

A trial date has been set for 19 February, 2018.

Image copyright Google Image caption Linda Parker's body was found in a house on Atholl Drive in Heywood

Paying tribute, Ms Parker's four children, said: "She was the most gentle and kind person you could hope to meet, a big softie who loved her family so much.

"We'd like to thank our family, friends and the community for all of their love and support.

"We will miss our mum forever. We'll keep her alive in our hearts."