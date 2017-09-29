Image copyright GMFRS Image caption An investigation was launched four months ago after a photo appeared online

A firefighter has been suspended four months into an investigation over allegations a couple had sex in a fire engine.

Images of the pair appeared online in June and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service launched an inquiry.

The BBC understands the firefighter has admitted inviting women to a fire station for sex but he denies being in the photo.

The brigade said the investigation was ongoing.

An internal probe was launched by Assistant County Fire Officer Geoff Harris in June, who vowed the culprit would be identified after images appeared on a swingers website.

'Highly inappropriate'

The brigade said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident that appeared in the national media in June.

"A full report will be prepared at the conclusion of the investigation."

Earlier this year, a fire service spokeswoman said: "I cannot believe we're still seeing highly inappropriate images like this on the fire service in 2017. It's not who we are.

"Firefighters in GMFRS are hard-working and proud to serve their communities. They are professional and diligent.

"Crews will be embarrassed by this at best. Most people will be furious at the suggestion this is acceptable behaviour or a reflection of how we behave. It isn't."