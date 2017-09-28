Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was sat in her car on Henfold Road when the men approached her

Three men in balaclavas who threatened a woman with baseball bats during a carjacking are being sought by police.

The woman was approached by the gang as she sat in her blue Skoda Octavia on Henfold Road in Astley, Wigan, at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday.

After refusing to get out, one of the men pulled her from the driving seat before getting in and driving away. The other two left in a nearby silver Audi.

It was "fortunate she wasn't hurt" in the "terrifying ordeal", police said.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesmen asked anyone with information about the carjacking to get in touch.