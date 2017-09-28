Men wanted over baseball bat carjacking in Astley
Three men in balaclavas who threatened a woman with baseball bats during a carjacking are being sought by police.
The woman was approached by the gang as she sat in her blue Skoda Octavia on Henfold Road in Astley, Wigan, at about 22:30 BST on Wednesday.
After refusing to get out, one of the men pulled her from the driving seat before getting in and driving away. The other two left in a nearby silver Audi.
It was "fortunate she wasn't hurt" in the "terrifying ordeal", police said.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesmen asked anyone with information about the carjacking to get in touch.