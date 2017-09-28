Image caption By Thursday, three of the four bins at Lymm Services were damaged, its manager said

"Drive-through" bins at a motorway service station have been damaged within two days of being installed.

The containers were put in place at the M6 Lymm Services, Cheshire, on Tuesday so drivers can throw rubbish out of their windows into them.

Site manager Jason Vance said three of the four bins were damaged by vehicles trying to get out because the bins' locations "narrowed" the exit route.

Clean Up Britain has previously called the bins "a low-cost gimmick".

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The first bins are aimed at lorry drivers

On Wednesday, BBC Radio Manchester found the window-height bins - designed so drivers do not have to leave their vehicles - were jutting out into the road, making it difficult for lorries to get past.

Mr Vance said: "I think wagons hit the bins possibly with their wing mirrors or trailers."

The bins are due to be introduced at more than 20 service areas in north-west England, according to Highways England.

More than 40,000 sacks of litter were collected from motorways in north-west England last year, it said.

An 10-week trial on the M3 at Winchester last year showed a 25% reduction in litter on the ground within the service area, it added.

Image caption The funnel bins are believed to have narrowed the exit route for lorries

On their introduction, Clean Up Britain founder John Read said: "Highways England just needs to do its job properly, and keep the entire motorway network clear of litter, not just 25 so-called 'hotspots'.

"The reality is that virtually the entire network is a litter hotspot."