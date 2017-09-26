Image copyright Alan Yates Image caption Armed police shot dead two pitbull-type dogs

A man whose "aggressive pack of dogs" attacked a man in a park has received an 11-month jail term.

However Daniel Hennessy, 39, of Halliwell, Bolton, was released at the town's crown court due to time spent on remand.

Hennessy admitted owning a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control and to possession of cannabis.

He was also banned from keeping dogs for seven years.

Shot dead

Judge Richard Gioserano told Hennessy: "Either you did not realise how dangerous your dogs were or you just did not care."

He said the dogs "behaved as an out-of-control aggressive pack".

Vanessa Thomson, prosecuting, said Hennessy was with five dogs not on a lead in Queens Park, Bolton, in April when the man was attacked.

Armed police later shot dead two pitbull-type dogs.

Pamela Rose, defending, said it was a "traumatic experience" for her client to see his dogs destroyed.