Image copyright GMP Image caption Vicky Myres had been cycling with her boyfriend's mother

A driver who killed a cyclist in a hit-and-run committed an "act of almost indescribable selfishness" which hurt "many, many people", a judge has said.

Vicky Myres, 24, died in hospital after she was hit by Gurparthab Ajay Singh's car on Stockport Road in Timperley, Greater Manchester on 27 August.

Singh, of Hall Lane, Wythenshawe, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Minshull Street Crown Court.

Judge John Potter said the 26-year-old he faced a sentence "of some length"

He said: "You pleaded guilty to an act of almost indescribable selfishness which has caused significant harm for the rest of their lives to many, many people."

Singh was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 26 October.

Ms Myres, who had been cycling with her partner's mother at the time of her death, had recently ridden from Land's End to John O'Groats.

The florist, from Flixton, was described by her family as a "lovely daughter" who had "everything to live for".