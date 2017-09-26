From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police received a report that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed on Chorley Road in Swinton

A boy has been stabbed multiple times in a street near a school in Salford.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy, 17, was stabbed on Chorley Road in Swinton, Greater Manchester Police said.