Salford stabbing: Arrest after boy stabbed near school
- 26 September 2017
A boy has been stabbed multiple times in a street near a school in Salford.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a boy, 17, was stabbed on Chorley Road in Swinton, Greater Manchester Police said.