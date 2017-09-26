Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to

A police officer was dragged into a car and driven away following an altercation at a supermarket.

She was one of two plain clothes officers called to Asda in Ashton-under-Lyne at 19:25 BST on 19 September following reports of a struggle between a man and security staff.

As the officers attempted to stop the man from fleeing, one of them was dragged into a silver car.

She escaped at a nearby junction. The officer suffered cuts and bruises.

Greater Manchester Police described the man as black, aged around 30, about 6ft tall and of slim athletic build.

Det Insp Richard Ennis said: "This was a terrible incident that could have left the officer, who was only trying to do her duty, even more seriously injured."