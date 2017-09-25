Bolton £1bn plan: Council backs regeneration £1bn plan
25 September 2017
Plans for a £1bn redevelopment of Bolton town centre have been approved by councillors.
The transformation of the Trinity Quarter, Cheadle Square, Crompton Place, Church Wharf and Croal Valley will see 1,800 new homes built by 2030.
The scheme, part-financed by the council borrowing £100m, is expected to generate 7,400 new jobs.
Council leader Cliff Morris said the plan was "bold, ambitious and aspirational".