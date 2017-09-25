Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Liaqat Mahmood was found guilty after a trial

A Koran teacher who sexually assaulted three of his pupils in his home has been jailed.

Liaqat Mahmood, 48, denied seven counts of indecently assaulting girls under 14 but was found guilty of abusing them during after-school classes in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

His crimes were "utterly despicable", said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Mahmood, of Oldham, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street to five-and-a-half years in prison.

Police said Mahmood, of Tamworth Street, asked a girl to sit on a sofa during one of his religious classes before sexually assaulting her.

Mahmood approached another victim from behind as she went to make a cup of tea, police said.

Det Con Javed Iqbal said: "Mahmood's behaviour was utterly despicable, taking advantage of young children he was supposed to care for and who had put their trust in him.

"I would like to thank the victims for the incredible bravery they showed in coming forward... I can only imagine how difficult it must have been to relive the trauma they faced at this man's hands."