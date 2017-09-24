Image copyright Peter O'Dea Image caption Firefighters are tackling the blaze on the M62

A large fire involving a mobile crane has closed both carriageways of the M62 in Greater Manchester.

Four fire crews arrived at the blaze on the westbound carriageway between junction 21 for Milnrow and junction 20 for Rochdale at about 20:30 BST.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the heat had caused the vehicle's tyres to explode.

Diesel has leaked onto the motorway and a hazardous materials officer has been sent to the scene.

In a statement, the fire service said: "Four fire engines from Heywood, Rochdale and Chadderton were mobilised to a fire involving a mobile crane on the M62 westbound carriageway.

"The vehicle was well alight on arrival of crew and the heat had caused the vehicle's tyres to explode, which could be heard across parts of Rochdale and Oldham."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the fire with two hose reels, the fire service added.

Greater Manchester Police and the Highways Agency have closed the motorway.

A spokesperson for the Highways Agency said there were "long delays" on both carriageways.