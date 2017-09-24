Image copyright Google Street View Image caption Dr Nasser Kurdy was stabbed on his way to the Altrincham and Hale Muslim Association

A man has been stabbed in the back of the neck on his way to a mosque in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

Consultant surgeon Dr Nasser Kurdy was attacked outside the Atrincham and Hale Muslim Association at 17:50 BST and was taken to hospital.

A 54-year-old man and a 32-year-old were arrested and are being questioned by Greater Manchester Police.

The force said it was treating the incident as a hate crime and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Dr Kurdy, who has preached at the mosque as an imam, heard Islamophobic comments at the time of the attack, community sources said.

Det Insp Ben Cottam said he was attacked "in broad daylight".

He added: "We can be sure that there is no place for hate crime on our streets and we will do all that we can to take action against those who jeopardise the safety of others."