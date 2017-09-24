Man arrested after gun shots fired at Burnage house
Gun shots have been fired at a house in a suspected "targeted attack", Greater Manchester Police have said.
Officers received reports at about midnight of two shots in Chorley Wood Avenue, Burnage, in south Manchester.
No-one was hurt but witnesses said they saw a white hatchback driving away.
Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in custody for questioning.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.