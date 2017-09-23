Image copyright Google Image caption The pregnant driver was involved in a collision near Moston Lane in Manchester

A baby boy had to be delivered three months early after his mother was in a car crash, police have said.

The woman, in her 20s, was driving along Moston Lane, in Manchester, on Tuesday afternoon when she was involved in a collision with a Mercedes, which then hit a stationary van.

She was taken to hospital where she had an emergency caesarean due to complications after the crash.

Police said she is stable, however her son is in a "serious condition".

The Mercedes driver remained at the scene and did not receive any injuries. The van was unattended.

PC Dermot Murray, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Sadly a newborn baby is beginning his life in hospital where he may remain for some time.

"My team are supporting the woman, her little boy and her family in the best way that we can while we carry out our duties and establish what has exactly happened."

He appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact the police.