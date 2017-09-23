Image copyright Reuters Image caption Metrolink is the UK's largest light rail network

Tram fares in Greater Manchester could rise by about 6% annually until 2020, the area's transport body has said.

Metrolink fares have been frozen since 2014, with transport chiefs thanking passengers for their "patience" over the disruption caused by the network's expansion.

A spokesperson said the planned rise would cover the costs of operation and loans to pay for the network's growth.

The proposal will be discussed by council leaders on 29 September.

They will be asked to approve the increase, which will take place over a three-year period from January 2018.

Image copyright TfGM Image caption A new £165m tram line through Manchester city centre opened in February

Other planned changes include:

Increasing the cost of a special event ticket for an adult - held at the same price since 2012 - from £3 to £4

All child fares will be standardised at half of the adult fare

This would lead to the prices for off-peak day or weekend tickets being halved for 16-18 year-olds, but Metrolink said this would not be subsidised by the planned rises for adults.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andy Burnham says he wants to introduce free travel on public transport for 16-18 year olds

The introduction of half-price travel for 16 to 18-year-olds, to be followed at a later date by a free bus pass, was among Andy Burnham's manifesto pledges before he was elected as Greater Manchester's mayor in May.

In the recent statement about the planned fare changes, he said he wanted to introduce "free travel for all 16-18 year olds... ensuring young people can more easily access jobs, training, education and all the other opportunities that Greater Manchester offers".

Metrolink, which is the UK's largest light rail network, hosts more than 38 million passenger journeys annually.