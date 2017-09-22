Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Saer Hussain Shaker "actively encouraged" extremist propaganda

A man whose father was killed by a group opposed to the so-called Islamic State has been jailed for two years for posting extremist videos on Facebook.

Saer Hussain Shaker, 35, from Stockport, shared videos supporting IS, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Shaker, a Syrian asylum seeker, said his father was killed during the conflict in his home country.

He pleaded guilty to one count of encouraging an act of terrorism and one of disseminating terrorist material.

The videos were posted between June 2016 and February 2017.

'Bored' in the UK

He was arrested at his home on 27 February this year by counter-terrorism officers who had monitored his social media activity.

The court heard that Shaker was "bored" in the UK because his lack of English meant he was unable to find a job.

He stayed in the UK when a ship he was working on had to dock in the country after getting into difficulties.

When he was arrested, he said his father and brother-in-law were killed at the start of the Syrian conflict by a militant group.

During sentencing Judge David Stockdale said it was clear Shaker has a "mindset which is supportive of Islamic State".

"You are not for example of a mindset, as I find, to encourage directly an act of terrorism within the UK," he added.