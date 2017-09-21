Image copyright GMP Image caption Chloe Campbell and Craig Moran have been spotted in Blackpool

A missing 17-year-old girl is believed to be with a wanted man who has a history of violence, police said.

Detectives think Chloe Campbell and Craig Moran, 32, both from Rochdale, may be in Blackpool after they were spotted at Pleasure Beach.

Moran has a history of violence and is wanted on a recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is now also wanted on suspicion of child abduction due to Chloe's age, Greater Manchester Police said.

Chloe disappeared on 7 September and was last spotted in Rochdale with Moran two days later.

Det Insp Joanne Reid said: "We have genuine concerns for Chloe's safety, particularly whilst she is in the company of Moran.

"There is no suggestion that Chloe was forcibly taken, however we need to bring her home to ensure she is safe."