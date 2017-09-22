Manchester tram death: Woman admits manslaughter
- 22 September 2017
- From the section Manchester
A woman has admitted killing a man who was hit by a tram at Manchester's Victoria station.
Charissa Brown-Wellington, 31, from Oldham, was originally charged with the murder of Philip Carter, 30, who died at the station on 11 June.
At a hearing at Manchester Crown Court she admitted manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution.
Brown-Wellington was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 30 October.