Image copyright TFGM Image caption Philip Carter was struck by a tram at Manchester Victoria on 11 June

A woman has admitted killing a man who was hit by a tram at Manchester's Victoria station.

Charissa Brown-Wellington, 31, from Oldham, was originally charged with the murder of Philip Carter, 30, who died at the station on 11 June.

At a hearing at Manchester Crown Court she admitted manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Brown-Wellington was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 30 October.