Manchester

Manchester tram death: Woman admits manslaughter

Tram Image copyright TFGM
Image caption Philip Carter was struck by a tram at Manchester Victoria on 11 June

A woman has admitted killing a man who was hit by a tram at Manchester's Victoria station.

Charissa Brown-Wellington, 31, from Oldham, was originally charged with the murder of Philip Carter, 30, who died at the station on 11 June.

At a hearing at Manchester Crown Court she admitted manslaughter, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Brown-Wellington was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at the same court on 30 October.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites