Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Brady died at Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit where he was detained in 1985

An inquest into the death of Moors Murderer Ian Brady has reopened.

Brady, 79, who tortured and killed five children with lover Myra Hindley, died at Ashworth Hospital on 15 May.

An earlier inquest heard he died from obstructive pulmonary disease, at the hospital in Maghull, Merseyside.

Senior coroner Christopher Sumner initially refused to release his body amid fears his ashes would be spread on Saddleworth Moor - where the remains of four of his victims were found.

Brady's body was then released on 18 May to his lawyer Robin Makin, who told the previous inquest hearing there was "no likelihood" of his ashes being scattered on the moor.

The hearing is taking place at Bootle town hall after two previous hearings at Southport town hall.

Brady was jailed in 1966 for the killing of John Kilbride, aged 12, Lesley Ann Downey, 10, and Edward Evans, 17.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Brady and Hindley were jailed for life in 1966

In 1985, he also admitted to the murders of Pauline Reade, 16, and Keith Bennett, who was 12, although he was never prosecuted for their deaths.

Brady never revealed where Keith's remains were buried. The boy's mother Winnie Johnson, who died in 2012, had repeatedly pleaded for Brady to do so.

Keith's brother Alan runs a website, Searching for Keith, in an ongoing attempt to locate his body.

Image copyright PA Image caption Brady never revealed where Keith Bennett's remains were buried

Born in Glasgow in 1938, Brady later moved to Manchester and died at Ashworth Hospital, where he had been detained since 1985.

Since 1999, he had been on successive hunger strikes, arguing he should be allowed to die.

However the authorities, who considered he was mentally ill, ordered him to be force-fed.

Brady campaigned for several years to be moved from Ashworth to a Scottish prison, where he would not be force-fed and would be allowed to die.

His request was rejected after Ashworth medical experts said he had chronic mental illness and needed continued care in hospital.

In February, he was refused permission to launch a High Court fight to have the lawyer of his choice representing him at a tribunal where the decision could be reviewed.