WW2 grenade dumped in Salford cemetery by fly-tippers
- 20 September 2017
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A World War Two grenade has been found in a cemetery and a controlled explosion carried out.
Police were called to a suspicious item at about 14:15 BST at Weaste Cemetery in Salford, Greater Manchester.
Bomb disposal officers were then sent to the site on Cemetery Road.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident was not "terror-related". Police said it was a World War Two grenade left by fly-tippers.