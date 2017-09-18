Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Mike Grimshaw was a father and due to get married

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a father who was stabbed in the neck at his own home in Greater Manchester.

Mike Grimshaw, 34, died in hospital after the attack outside his house in Royton Avenue, Sale on 20 July.

The arrest of the 31-year-old man follows the bailing of a 16-year-old boy and another man, also aged 31.

A woman, aged 54, and a 28-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of harbouring an offender.