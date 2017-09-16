Guns and drugs estimated to be worth £30,000 have been seized from a takeaway shop.

Officers found seven firearms along with ammunition when they searched the business and an adjacent property in Blackley, Manchester, on Friday.

The drugs are believed to include heroin and crack cocaine.

Two men aged 40 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing firearms.

Det Ch Insp Paul Walker, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Organised crime has no place in Greater Manchester and we will not stop working to bring those who blight our communities to justice."