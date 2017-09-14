Image copyright GMP Image caption Matthew Drummond died on farmland in Middleton

The widow of a man who was killed when his crane hit overhead wires has said his death "could have been prevented".

Matthew Drummond was delivering sand to a waterlogged farm in Middleton, Greater Manchester, when his vehicle touched the cables on 8 April 2016.

An inquest jury in Heywood concluded his death was an accident.

Claire Drummond said she believed he had mistaken the cables for telephone wires and she hoped what happened would mean "others can be better protected".

Her solicitor Matthew Garson said the 28-year-old's family believe if the poles carrying the cables had been clearly marked, he would not have positioned his crane underneath them.

A police investigation into suspected gross negligence manslaughter found there was no case for answer.