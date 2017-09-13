Manchester

Cash machine theft leaves hole in wall in Culcheth

Telescopic handler at shop in Culcheth Image copyright Cheshire Police
Image caption Thieves used a telescopic handler to demolish a wall so they could steal the cash machine

Thieves using a stolen heavy lifting vehicle to remove a cash machine have left a hole in the wall of the shop where it was housed.

The telescopic handler was used to take the machine at Sainsbury's Local on Common Lane, Culcheth, at about 02:30 BST, a Cheshire Police spokesman said.

It was then transferred to an "unknown" vehicle before those involved fled the scene, he added.

The force has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Image copyright Cheshire Police
Image caption The cash machine was taken from the store on Common Lane, Culcheth

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites