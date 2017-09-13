Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Thieves used a telescopic handler to demolish a wall so they could steal the cash machine

Thieves using a stolen heavy lifting vehicle to remove a cash machine have left a hole in the wall of the shop where it was housed.

The telescopic handler was used to take the machine at Sainsbury's Local on Common Lane, Culcheth, at about 02:30 BST, a Cheshire Police spokesman said.

It was then transferred to an "unknown" vehicle before those involved fled the scene, he added.

The force has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.