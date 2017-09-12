Image caption Chris Parker was reported to have comforted a seriously injured girl and a woman who died in his arms

A homeless man who was hailed a hero after the Manchester Arena attack is to go on trial charged with stealing a purse and mobile phone from victims.

Chris Parker, 33, now from Halifax, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft and two counts of attempted theft at Manchester Crown Court.

It is alleged he took the purse from Pauline Healey, whose 14-year-old granddaughter Sorrell Leczkowski, from Leeds, died in the explosion in May.

He will face a trial on 2 January.

Mr Parker is also said to have taken a mobile phone from another teenage girl.

He was previously reported to have comforted a seriously injured girl and cradled a woman who died in his arms.

Judge Hilary Manley bailed Mr Parker until 16 October for a pre-trial hearing ahead of a three-day trial in January.

Salman Abedi detonated a home-made bomb at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May, killing 22 people.