Image copyright Google Image caption Wendland set his cross breed bull terrier on a man leaving a mosque close to Crowcroft Park

A man who told his dog "to bite Muslims as they kill people" has been jailed.

Jakub Wendland, of Rochdale, set his dog on a man as he left a mosque in Levenshulme during Ramadan, Manchester Crown Court was told.

Later the same day, he tried to get the dog to attack a woman he believed to be Muslim.

Wendland, who pleaded guilty to assault, causing injury and using racially-aggravated words, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

At 10:40 BST on 25 June, a man was leaving a mosque close to Crowcroft Park when he was set upon by Wendland's cross-breed bull terrier, a the court heard.

When it bit the man's arm, Wendland punched him in the face.

Two hours later, he blocked the path of a woman on Market Street near Piccadilly Gardens and repeatedly told his dog to bite her "because she was Muslim".

Passers-by intervened and prevented the animal from biting her, said the CPS.

'Used dog as weapon'

When he was arrested on Corporation Street, Wendland spat in the faces of the police officers.

He admitted assault, assaulting a police constable, using racially-aggravated words, causing injury with a dangerous dog and having a dangerous dog.

Wendland, of Wray Place, was also disqualified for keeping a dog indefinitely.

Kirsty Walls from the CPS said: "Jakub Wendland used his dog as a weapon as he carried out a series of unprovoked attacks upon people he considered to be Muslims.

"He was heard repeatedly telling the dog to bite Muslims 'as they kill people'.

"One person was injured, whilst another was placed in tremendous fear of being attacked by the dog."

The CPS said it took all forms of hate crime, including religious hate crime, "very seriously".