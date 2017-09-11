A "violent" inmate who absconded from an open prison in Cheshire has been found by police.

Carl Siddall, 33, was wanted after fleeing from HMP Thorn Cross, near Warrington on Saturday.

Cheshire Police said Siddall, from Greater Manchester, was found in the Ashton-under-Lyne area by officers from the Greater Manchester force.

A Cheshire Police spokesman had warned he was "known to be violent and should not be approached".