Image copyright GMFRS Image caption A car became stuck in flood water next to the M66 bridge in Bury

Heavy rain has caused flooding and disruption to parts of Greater Manchester.

Motorists were left stranded in cars in Bury and Oldham while roads in Mossley were swamped by the deluge running off the Pennine hills.

Fire crews have been called to six flooding-related incidents in Bury, Stockport, Oldham, Trafford and Tameside.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage to property.

River levels are forecast to reach their highest levels on Monday evening, the Environment Agency said.

There are yellow "be prepared" flood warnings in place for areas near the River Mersey including Bramhall, Stockport, Sale, Altrincham and Urmston.

Heavy downpours flooded routes during Monday morning's rush hour turning some roads in Pennine towns into rivers.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue warned motorists of "horrendous" driving conditions.

Crews attended flooding in Fern Grove in Bury next to the M66 bridge, where a driver was stuck in their car with rising water surrounding them.

Several cars were also stuck after a flood in Stannybrook Road, Failsworth.

Flooding also hit a section of the M60 in Salford.

Transport for Greater Manchester is urging drivers to take extra care due to the amount of water on the roads.

Image copyright Gary Howard Image caption Flood water runs down roads in Mossley

Replacement bus services were put on for TransPennine train services between Manchester Victoria and Huddersfield after the railway line at Stalybridge, Tameside, flooded.

The line reopened later in the morning with trains running at a reduced speed.

Tameside Council said it was sending staff to deal with flooding across its area and the Environment Agency is also on hand to offer advice.