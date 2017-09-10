'Violent' inmate Carl Siddall absconds from jail

A "violent" inmate is being hunted after he absconded from an open prison in Cheshire.

Carl Siddall, 33, is wanted after fleeing from HMP Thorn Cross, near Warrington on Saturday, Cheshire Police confirmed.

A force spokesman said Siddall, from Greater Manchester, was "known to be violent and should not be approached".

"It is thought he could be in or around the Ashton-under-Lyne area of Greater Manchester, the spokesman added.

Siddall is white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and has shaved, light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit top with a white stripe across the arms and chest, dark grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with a white sole and a black beanie hat.