Ellen Higginbottom death: Preston man admits "sexually motivated" murder

Image caption Student Ellen Higginbottom found dead at a Wigan beauty spot in June

A man has admitted the "sexually motivated murder" of a college student whose body was found at a beauty spot.

Mark Buckley, 51, attacked 18-year-old Ellen Higginbottom, and then left her for dead at Orrell Water Park in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Buckley, of New Hall Lane, Preston, admitted the charge at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court earlier.

Ellen was reported missing on June 16 after failing to return home from Winstanley College.

Her body was found the next day. A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from multiple wounds to the neck.

The facts of the case were not given in court. Further details will be revealed when Buckley is sentenced next week.

But Neil Fryman, prosecuting, told the court: "There was a sexual motivation for this offence and also it was pre-meditated."