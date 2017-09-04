Prince Harry revisits veterans DIY SOS homes scheme

Image copyright @KensingtonRoyal Image caption Prince Harry first visited the homes for ex-servicemen during an episode of DIY SOS

Prince Harry has revisited a housing project for ex-servicemen he helped during an episode of DIY SOS.

The prince returned to Canada Street in Newton Heath, Manchester which he visited two years ago as part of the project to redevelop derelict homes.

He is also visiting mental health workers helping those affected by the Manchester Arena attack on 22 May, which left 22 dead and scores injured.

The NHS Manchester Resilience Hub helps those affected by the attack.

Prince Harry visited Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) hub for ex-service personnel making the transition back to civilian life.

He viewed the training house, met Canada Street residents and joined a roundtable discussion on mental health provision for ex-servicemen and women.

Image copyright @KensingtonRoyal Image caption Prince Harry met ex-services personnel in Manchester

Earlier this year the prince spoke about the effect his mother's death had on his mental health.

The visit to Manchester came on the day his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, announced they were expecting their third child.

Asked for his reaction, the prince said: "Fantastic. Great. Very, very happy for them."