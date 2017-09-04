Manchester

Family pay tribute to cyclist killed in Salford lorry crash

Oliwia Franchesca Wojciechowka Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Oliwia Franchesca Wojciechowka lived in Lower Broughton

The family of an 18-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in Salford said their lives will "never be the same".

Oliwia Franchesca Wojciechowka died in hospital on Friday after being involved in a collision with a lorry on Eccles Old Road.

The family of Oliwia, who was originally from Poland and lived in Lower Broughton, said she had a "very big heart".

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made.

Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Oliwia was saving up to attend a relative's wedding in Poland

In a statement, Oliwia's mother and brother, said they "cannot believe" what has happened.

"She is our love and had a very big heart," they said.

"Our lives will never be the same without her. The loss is so big."

They added that Oliwia had been saving up to go to a relative's wedding in Lukowa in Poland in October.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

