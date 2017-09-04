Family pay tribute to cyclist killed in Salford lorry crash

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Oliwia Franchesca Wojciechowka lived in Lower Broughton

The family of an 18-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in Salford said their lives will "never be the same".

Oliwia Franchesca Wojciechowka died in hospital on Friday after being involved in a collision with a lorry on Eccles Old Road.

The family of Oliwia, who was originally from Poland and lived in Lower Broughton, said she had a "very big heart".

Greater Manchester Police said no arrests had been made.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Oliwia was saving up to attend a relative's wedding in Poland

In a statement, Oliwia's mother and brother, said they "cannot believe" what has happened.

"She is our love and had a very big heart," they said.

"Our lives will never be the same without her. The loss is so big."

They added that Oliwia had been saving up to go to a relative's wedding in Lukowa in Poland in October.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.