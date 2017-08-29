Pig's head left on railings outside Bolton mosque

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The discovery was made at the Taiyabah mosque in Bolton

A pig's head was left on railings outside a mosque, prompting police to launch a hate crime investigation.

The discovery was made in the early hours of Sunday outside Taiyabah Masjid in Draycott Street, Bolton, Greater Manchester.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information to contact them.