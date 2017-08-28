Charge after cyclist dies in Timperley 'hit-and-run'

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 07:55 BST on Sunday

A man has been charged over the death of a cyclist killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash in Greater Manchester.

Vicky Myres, 24, died in hospital after the crash in Stockport Road, Timperley, on Sunday morning.

Gurparthab Ajay Singh, 26, of Hall Lane, Wythenshawe, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision.

He is due before magistrates later.

A second man arrested after the crash, aged 35, was released while inquiries continue.

Miss Myres had recently cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Her family, who described her as a "lovely daughter", said her death will leave a void that can never be filled.

A family statement read: "Her life was perfect, she lived it to the full and, together with her devoted partner James, they were planning longer and more exotic trips.

"It's easy to say your daughter is lovely but she was, both inside and out.

"She had everything to live for."