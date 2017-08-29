Manchester rape: Woman dragged into gardens and attacked

Image copyright Google Image caption A man dragged the victim across the street into some gardens on Burtinshaw Street, police said

A woman was dragged into gardens and raped after leaving a pub.

The victim, in her 20s, was assaulted after leaving The Cotton Tree on Cross Lane, Gorton, Manchester in the early hours of Monday, police said.

A man dragged her across the street into some gardens on Burtinshaw Street where he raped her.

The man, who fled the scene, is described as about 28 to 30 years old, Asian and 5ft 10in tall.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark hooded top, police said.

Det Sgt Philip Steele from Greater Manchester Police appealed for anyone "in or around the pub" before the report came in at 01:30 BST to "think back" and report anything unusual.